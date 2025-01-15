Sarla Aviation, Eccentric, OrbitAID, five others secure early-stage funding

Sarla Aviation founders

Aviation startup Sarla Aviation, 3D visualisation firm Eccentric, spacetech company OrbitAID and five other startups raised early-stage investments, the companies said Wednesday.

Sarla Aviation, a company focused on developing flying taxis for mass mobility, has raised $10 million (Rs 86 crore) in an extended Series A funding round. The round was led by Accel, with participation from prominent angel investors, including Binny Bansal, Nikhil Kamath, Sriharsha Majety, and others.

Sarla Aviation said the fresh capital infusion would enable the company to accelerate its mission of transforming transportation in India by offering affordable, efficient, and sustainable air mobility solutions.

Founded in 2024 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, Sarla Aviation claims its hybrid-lift-and-cruise eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle offers the highest payload in the market. It can carry up to 680 kg, enabling 35% more passengers per flight at ticket prices that are four times lower than those of its Western competitors.

“We also plan to launch a free-of-cost air ambulance service to address the urgent need for rapid medical response and save countless lives by eliminating traffic-related delays,” said Schmidt.

Other angel investors participating in the round include Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, LivSpace co-founder Ramakant Sharma, Udaan founder Sujeet Kumar, Kratos co-founder Manish Agarwal, and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Eccentric, a startup providing 3D visualisation platform for automotive companies, has raised $5 million in pre-Series A funding co-led by venture capital firms Exfinity Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures, marking the first external funding.

The company, with offices in Mumbai and San Francisco, said it will invest in product development and unveil advanced version of its proprietary platform One3D by mid 2025, with the funding enabling it expand internationally.

Eccentric offers a platform for 3D visualization for vehicles, automotive OEMs and dealerships worldwide. It was founded in 2012 by Gaurav Rane and Varun Shah.

OrbitAID, a space tech startup which provides on-orbit refuelling solutions, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

The capital raised will be used to conduct an in-space demonstration of docking and refuelling operations in another 12 months, expand facilities for on-orbit servicing operations, further develop standard interface docking and refuelling port (SIDRP) and scale team capabilities to align with upcoming projects, the Chennai-based startup said.



The company was founded in 2021 by Sakthikumar R, Nikhil Balasubramanian and Mano Balaji K.

Sukoon Unlimited, a startup which offers community-driven platform for senior citizens, has raised $430,000 in a pre-seed funding round which saw participation from investors like private equity Anchorage Capital Partners (India), oncologist Vinay Jain among others.

The funds raised will be used to enhance the company's platform, scale its operations, and expand its community of seniors across India, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Sukoon was founded in 2024 by Vibha Singal. It employs artificial intelligence to support the mental, emotional, social, and physical well-being of seniors.

TyrePlex, a B2B tyre marketplace, has raised Rs 20 crore ($2.3 million) in funding round led by PeerCapital. The round also participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sattva Family Office, and existing investors, including 100 Unicorns.

The Gurugram-headquartered startup said it plans to expand its geographic footprint into the top 25 cities across India, with a large portion of the funds allocated to its technology platform to further enhance dealer-centric tools and improve operational efficiencies.

It was founded in 2020 by Nikhil Kalra, Jiveshwar Sharma, Rupendra Pratap Singh, and Puneet Bhaskar. It claims to have achieved 13x revenue growth since 2022 and currently operates in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

ErlySign, a maker of test kits has secured Rs 16 crore in pre-Series A funding from marquee investor Ashish Kacholia.

CURO Biosciences Pvt Ltd, which operates the healthcare startup, provides biomarker-based test kit capable of detecting oral cancers within 15 minutes using a non-invasive saliva sample.

Founded by Shubhendra Singh Thakur and Deovrat Begde, the startup says it has secured Indian patent in 2022 and a US patent in 2023 for cancer diagnostics.

Wearable technology startup NeoSapien has secured Rs 80 lakhs during a Shark Tank episode from Namita Thapar, executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

The funds raised will be used for the launch of its initial production batches, expand R&D capabilities, and foster a community of early adopters, it said in a statement.

The startup was founded last year by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav. It has launched an AI-native wearable device Neo 1.

VELOCITY.travel, a business travel startup has secured an undisclosed amount in a round of funding from New York-based angel investor Raj Shah, which values the company at $10 million pre-money.

The company plans to launch its concierge platform ZIPPY in April this year. wtfares, which operates VELOCITY.travel was founded in 2013.

