Rx Propellant appoints Ashish Singh as CEO and managing director

Ashish Singh, CEO and managing director, Rx Propellant

Rx Propellant, a science and R&D infrastructure platform established by global investment firm Actis, has appointed Ashish Singh as its chief executive officer and managing director.

Singh, who assumed the role a few months ago, has been leading the company’s next phase of growth as it builds laboratory infrastructure across India’s key science clusters.

He transitions into a full-time executive leadership role from Actis, where he previously served as head of real estate investments for India and Southeast Asia. During his tenure at Actis, Singh played a key role in the growth of Rx Propellant.

In a career spanning three decades, Singh has held senior leadership roles at global firms, including Standard Chartered Bank, Tishman Speyer, and Cushman & Wakefield.

According to the statement, the appointment reflects Actis’ long-term conviction in Rx Propellant and underscores a deliberate shift toward strengthening execution, scale and leadership depth as the company chalks out an ambitious growth plan and expands its footprint.

“As the platform enters its next phase of growth, his (Singh’s) leadership will be instrumental in building Rx Propellant into a market-defining institution for strategic science infrastructure solutions in India," said Brian Chinappi, managing director and global head of real estate and data centers at Actis.

Rx Propellant, which is backed by Actis, currently has a development portfolio of around 4 million square feet across Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai, and a strong pipeline for future expansion.

In October 2024, Actis joined forces with General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, creating a diversified global investment platform with $123 billion in combined assets under management. Actis operates as General Atlantic’s sustainable infrastructure business.

