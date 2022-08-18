RPSG Capital ropes in former Mamaearth executive as partner

Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage venture capital fund RPSG Capital Ventures announced on Thursday, that it has appointed former Mamaearth executive Sambit Dash as a partner.

Dash had spearheaded the brand positioning and shaped influencer marketing strategy of the personal care unicorn Mamaearth for over a decade before joining the investment firm.

“We have been consciously backing high-potential startups that display brand power. That’s where Sambit’s experience will help us add value to our existing brands as well as to the brands that we aim to support in the times to come,” said Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investing officer at RPSG Capital Ventures.

Earlier this year, Dash, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, was elevated to senior vice president, Brand Factory, and was handling new brands for the company including Ayuga, Aqualogica and Dr Sheth's.

Dash had started his career with Nestle India and led the P&L as well as marketing responsibilities for Nestea – Iced Tea and Nescafe. Subsequently, he headed the marketing department at Taco Bell in India and Sri Lanka. During his tenure, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain quickly scaled from 12 restaurants to more than 60 in two years.

Earlier in January, VCCircle reported that RPSG Capital Ventures is raising as much as Rs 500 crore for its second consumer focused fund. The fund is currently awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The new fund is also expected to follow a similar strategy of building a concentrated portfolio.

Last week, the company, in an exclusive interaction, said that it has made its first exit from its debut fund by selling its entire stake in True Elements to consumer goods major Marico.

The first fund has made 12 investments so far including in The Souled Store, mCaffeine, Vedix and SkinKraft.

