Roll Baby Roll Eyes Strategic Funding to Scale Up and Lead India’s QSR Revolution

In light of the evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements and a booming food delivery ecosystem, QSR Industry is witnessing unparalleled growth. Thriving on the need for quick, convenient, affordable and quality food options, Roll Baby Roll, a Chennai-based QSR brand is making waves in this segment.

Having laid the groundwork for success, Roll Baby Roll is now positioning itself for expansion. In a bid to scale operations and strengthen its omnichannel reach, the brand is seeking growth capital to expand its footprint and consolidate its position in the fragmented rolls and wraps category.

A proven business model driving market growth

Since its inception, Roll Baby Roll has already established itself as a notable leader in the local QSR landscape. With 15 outlets across Chennai, featuring over 60 variants of authentic and pocket-friendly Kathi Rolls, the brand has consistently garnered solid market traction, achieving a remarkable milestone of 50,000 rolls sold monthly. Their success underscores the strength of Roll Baby Roll’s business model and signals significant potential for continued growth.

Aggressive expansion plan

With aggressive expansion plans at their helm, the Chennai-based QSR is charting an ambitious path forward. Roll Baby Roll plans to grow its footprint by tenfold within the next two years, targeting 150 stores across the country. This rapid scaling effort aims to boost their monthly sales to 1.5 million rolls—a 30x leap from its current volume.

Speaking on the brand’s growth ambitions, Co-founder and CEO Gandharv Dhingra said,"We've proven our concept works in Chennai, and now we're ready to replicate this success across multiple markets. Our model, built on strong unit economics, compact stores, and tech-driven operations, is specifically designed for rapid national scaling."

Strategic positioning and funding focus

Convenience and affordability are two factors that are accelerating the adoption of quick service restaurants. Capitalising on this, Roll Baby Roll has strategically positioned itself in the growing "convenient, handheld food" category, recognizing the increasing consumer demand for versatile, grab-and-go meal options that suit modern, fast-paced lifestyles. With its offerings designed to thrive in high-traffic environments—such as office complexes, airport terminals, college campuses, and transportation hubs—the brand is tapping into key locations that enhance brand visibility and recall.

To support its nationwide expansion, Roll Baby Roll is engaging with institutional investors and strategic partners to secure the necessary funding for scaling operations. The company plans to use this capital to broaden its presence in India’s growing cities, strengthen its supply chain infrastructure, enhance digital ordering and delivery systems, and ultimately create a seamless omnichannel experience for its customers.

Long-term potential

Roll Baby Roll’s ambition goes beyond short-term growth. With a long-term vision to generate ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2031, the brand is focused on carving out a leadership position in India’s rolls and wraps category.

"Our long-term vision extends well beyond immediate expansion—we're targeting ₹1,000 crore in topline revenue by 2031," revealed Nikesh Lamba, Co-founder & CMO. "We've identified a significant white space in India's evolving QSR market for a national leader in the rolls and wraps category, and we're methodically building to dominate that space."

Capitalising on industry trends

Rising demand for hygienic, convenient, and varied food experiences is reshaping consumer preferences—and Roll Baby Roll is well-positioned to lead this shift, say industry analysts. The brand’s unique hybrid model—balancing affordable pricing with a premium customer experience—has already garnered strong market acceptance in Chennai. Following its success in the region, the company is positioned to draw substantial market attention and appeal to a diverse demographic across India.

With food delivery and quick commerce platforms experiencing continued growth and consumer preferences increasingly favoring convenient meal solutions, Roll Baby Roll appears well-positioned to capitalize on these trends as it strives to drive growth, scale its operations, and become a leader in India’s next QSR revolution.

