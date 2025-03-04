Rezolv, Deciml, six others get funding; Dhoni bats for SILA

Satyajeet Kunjeer, founder and CEO, Deciml

The co-founders of Kissht have raised seed funding for their new venture Rezolv, while cricketer MS Dhoni has invested in real estate platform SILA.

Meanwhile, Deciml, DotMe, FluxGen, and four other companies have raised early-stage funding in separate rounds.

Advertisement

Rezolv, a venture started by Kissht co-founders Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal, has secured a $3.5-million (Rs 30.5-crore) seed round, led by 3one4 Capital.

"The funding will support product innovation, expansion, and deeper integration with financial institutions, helping lenders transition from fragmented processes to a seamless, intelligent, and AI-powered collections ecosystem," the company said in a statement.

Rezolv went live with its first two non-banking financial company (NBFC) clients in January. The debt resolution platform for banks and NBFCs aims to simplify collections by centralizing data, optimizing workflows, and leveraging AI-driven analytics to improve recovery rates.

Advertisement

Following the launch of Rezolv, Mehta and Jindal stepped down from their respective roles as chief technology officer and chief operating officer at Kissht.

Real estate platform SILA has secured a strategic investment from cricketer MS Dhoni for an undisclosed amount, as it aims for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next three years.

Advertisement

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, the platform is backed by Norwest Venture Partners and Samara Capital Group.

SILA manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across more than 125 cities in India. It has advised on real estate transactions worth over Rs 16,000 crore for both global and domestic funds across India.

Deciml

Advertisement

Investing platform Deciml has raised $3 million in seed funding from stock broking firm Jainam Broking Ltd, marking its debut investment in the startup ecosystem.

The company stated that the funds will be used to acquire more users, enhance its product, and expand its team.

Deciml is a round-up investing app founded by Satyajeet Kunjeer in 2021. The app "rounds up" online transactions—whether via card or UPI—to the nearest 10 and invests the spare change in a mutual fund.

Advertisement

DotMe

Creator platform DotMe has raised $150,000 in funding led by Jimmy Cocktails co-founder Mirza Baig, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.25 million.

The company, which offers features to content creators like link-in-bio, said the newly raised capital will be used to enhance its platform, simplify monetization, and strengthen connections between creators and brands.

DotMe was founded by Harsh Vijaykumar, Ajay Ghanti, Pranay Jain, and Akshay ND.

FluxGen

FluxGen Sustainable Technologies Pvt Ltd, a climate tech company specializing in end-to-end smart water management solutions, has raised Rs 28 crore ($3.2 million) in a pre-Series A round of funding led by IAN Alpha Fund.

The round also saw investments from Rainmatter, Gameskraft Technologies, Intersection Ventures, and Force Ventures, along with existing investors Axilor Ventures and Arali Ventures, the company said in a statement.

With this funding, the startup will scale its AI- and IoT-powered water management solutions, expand into new industrial markets, and strengthen customer acquisition both in India and abroad. It will also enhance offerings such as groundwater intelligence, wastewater resource management, and water risk analytics.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company was founded by Ganesh Shankar in 2019.

Jobizo India has secured $1.4 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

The tech-driven gig workforce platform, focused on healthcare professionals, plans to scale its presence across India, expand abroad, and create over 100,000 jobs domestically and 3,000 abroad within the next 18 months.

The platform provides on-demand access to verified, high-quality trained healthcare talent for hospitals and institutions.

Jobizo was founded by Naveen Trehan and Avishek A.

Indian capsule hotel startup NapTapGo has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by venture studio T9L Qube, which incubated the company.

The Noida-based firm expects to build over 80 new Japanese-style capsule hotels, known as "pods", in the next five years with a projected revenue of Rs 100 crore.

NapTapGo was founded by Fahad Moti Khan, Gaurav Gaggar, Nitin Malhotra, and Himanshu Shukla.

Spacetech startup TakeMe2Space has raised Rs 5.5 crore ($631,000) in a pre-seed round led by Seafund, with participation from Blume Ventures, Artha Venture Fund, AC Ventures, and other angel investors.

The Hyderabad-based startup plans to use the funds to launch the AI-based space laboratory MOI-1 after completing two space missions in collaboration with ISRO’s POEM platform.

Founded in 2024 by Ronak Kumar Samantray, TakeMe2Space is a space technology company that offers solutions in satellite applications, such as data processing challenges directly in space. It also provides radiation shielding, propulsion systems, and inter-satellite communications.

Zero-code platform Fuzen.io has secured $100,000 in pre-seed funding from AH Ventures Angel Platform as it expands its software development platform using generative AI.

The company raised an undisclosed amount from the angel platform in December.

Fuzen was founded in 2022 by Pushkar Gaikwad and is headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Share article on Leave Your Comments