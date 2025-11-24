Redrob, FinReach, others secure early-stage funding

Credit: Pexels

Fintech platform FinReach, AI-learning startup Redrob, and deeptech ventures Dweepi and Edgehax have raised early-stage capital across their latest funding rounds.

AI-learning startup Redrob has raised $10 million (around Rs 89.1 crore) in its Series A round led by Korea Investment Partners, with participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS and Partners.

Advertisement

The raise takes the company’s total funding to $14 million. With the new funding, Redrob plans to advance its ML architecture aimed at achieving a 50x cost reduction, build language models across all 22 constitutional languages, and deliver a complete AI suite for learning, careers, and workplace productivity.

Founded in 2022 by Kartikey Handa, the startup is preparing multiple rollouts, including free access to the Redrob LLM for all Indian universities in Q1 2026, ongoing partnership discussions with the Ministry of Education, an enterprise suite for SMBs and startups, and multilingual support for major Indian languages by the end of 2026.

The company is also expanding the reach of its AI suite, especially through PeopleSearch, which identifies high-intent accounts and key decision makers using data from more than 19 trusted sources.

Advertisement

Private sector credit guarantee facilitation services provider FinReach has raised Rs 21.9 crore in a round led by Colossa Ventures, with participation from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Omidyar Network Fund Inc, and Caspian SME Impact Fund IV.

This round takes the company’s total capital raised to Rs 54.4 crore. The fresh capital will help the company expand operations, strengthen guarantee facilitation, and upgrade risk and technology systems to support higher credit assessment volumes.

Advertisement

Founded in 2020 by Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, a former senior executive at ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, and SBM India, FinReach works with small entrepreneurs who face challenges in securing formal credit due to limited collateral or thin credit profiles.

The company runs a private sector credit guarantee program that enables lenders to extend loans to micro, small, women-led, agri and climate-focused enterprises. Its platform links private guarantors with lenders, reduces lending risk, and opens formal credit access for underserved MSMEs.

Dweepi and Edgehax

Advertisement

Pontaq has invested Rs 5.5 crore in two deeptech startups, Dweepi and Edgehax, as part of its latest India-focused deployment. The capital will support product development, enterprise scaling, and broader commercial rollouts in India and overseas.

Dweepi develops robotic track inspection systems used for railway safety and predictive maintenance, while Edgehax builds edge-AI computing platforms that combine compute, connectivity, and storage for real-time automation. Both companies operate in areas that continue to receive strong interest from enterprise and government buyers.

Chennai-based Pontaq has backed more than 190 startups in India and the UK, including over 140 deeptech ventures. The firm focuses on early-stage companies across AI, IoT, edge computing, and automation and plans to further expand its India portfolio in the coming year.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments