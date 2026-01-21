360 ONE Asset raises $109 mn fund to back defence, space startups

360 ONE Asset, which manages over $10 billion (around Rs 91,700 crore) across alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio management services (PMS) and mutual funds (MFs), has raised Rs 1,000 crore ($109 million) for a dedicated multi-stage investment strategy focused on defence, space, aerospace and allied strategic technologies.
The raise marks one of the largest private capital pools targeting India’s fast-evolving national security and space ecosystem.
The fund will invest across stages, from venture and growth capital to late-stage private equity and pre-IPO opportunities. It aims to build a portfolio of 15-20 companies.
Roughly 20% of the capital is earmarked for early-stage venture investments, about 30% for growth-stage companies, and the remaining 50% for late-stage private equity and pre-IPO opportunities.
The fund has already closed four investments: defence electronics firm Project Celesta, space situational awareness and analytics company Project Sataware, electronic warfare and ELINT systems developer Project Constellation, and L-band synthetic aperture radar satellite platform Project Spectra.
360 ONE Asset said it has evaluated over 100 companies and has built a strong proprietary pipeline as private firms play a larger role in developing domestic capabilities across drones, sensors, satellites, electronic warfare, and data-driven defence systems.
Part of the 360 ONE Group, the firm manages India-focused investment strategies for domestic and global investors. It typically backs a smaller set of high-conviction ideas and often invests its own capital alongside clients. Its investor base includes foreign institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
In November 2025, 360 ONE Asset also launched a platform to invest across renewable energy assets. Housed under its asset management business, the platform focuses on building, owning and operating green power projects, including generation and storage facilities.