Escape Plan, Dhun Wellness, PropertyPistol, five others pocket early-stage cheques

Meine Electric founders Priyansh Mohan (left) and Stuti Kakkar

Travel products firm Escape Plan, wellness centre operator Dhun Wellness, real estate platform PropertyPistol, EV startup Chargeup, energy storage player Meine Electric, home improvement brand Lorazzo, climate tech firm Brisil Technologies, and sustainable packaging startup Regeno were among companies announcing fresh funding rounds on Thursday.

Travel products and accessories platform Escape Plan has raised $25 million (around Rs 229 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Fireside Ventures and IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture arm of IndiGo.

Jungle Ventures has doubled down on its investment, as it had invested in Escape Plan’s seed round.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use fresh capital to strengthen brand building, expand the company’s omni-channel presence across online, D2C, and offline retail and drive affordability by lowering price points for Indian consumers. The company is currently operating at an annualised revenue run rate of over Rs 300 crore.

Founded by Abhinav Pathak, Escape Plan plans to expand to over 200 stores across metros and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, strengthen its technology stack to improve supply chain control and execution, and selectively enter international markets aligned with Indian outbound travel.

Luxury urban wellness venture Dhun Wellness, which was founded by Mira Kapoor, has raised $4 million (around Rs 37 crore) in a funding round backed by a group of Indian family offices and angel investors, including SRF Ltd’s Kama Group, Havells India’s QRG Investment & Holdings, Arushi Aayush Agrawal of Inspira Global, and individual investors such as Ash Lilani, Timmy Sarna, Abhishek Goyal, Sunil Punjabi, and Kaushik Deva, with the round led by Sanjay Kapoor of Genesis.

Dhun plans to use the fresh capital to expand beyond Mumbai, starting with a flagship centre in Delhi and subsequent launches planned in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The company also plans to deepen its longevity-focused offerings by combining traditional therapies with wellness and preventive care.

PropertyPistol has raised Rs 25 crore (around $2.7 million) in a Pre-Series B funding round led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from existing backers.

The tech-enabled real estate transaction and distribution platform plans to use the fresh capital to support its next phase of growth, with a clear focus on expanding its presence in Dubai and strengthening operations in the Delhi-NCR market.

The company said the capital will be deployed to deepen developer partnerships in Dubai, enable greater cross-border investment activity, and scale up its operations across NCR, one of India’s most active residential property markets.

In parallel, PropertyPistol aims to further expand its syndication network and enhance its technology stack.

Electric mobility startup focused on last-mile drivers Chargeup has raised Rs 22 crore (around $2.4 million) in a funding round led by IAN Group, with participation from Cap-A and existing investors.

The fresh capital will be used to expand into high-demand EV markets and further strengthen the company’s technology platform that connects drivers, lenders, OEMs, and dealers.

Founded in 2019 by Varun Goenka and Satish Mittal, Chargeup has built a driver-first EV tech platform aimed at reducing financing risk for lenders while improving earnings visibility and asset utilisation for drivers. The company claims it has onboarded more than 10,000 EV drivers so far and plans to add another 20,000 by FY27.

Meine Electric has raised $750,000 (around Rs 6.8 crore) in a pre-seed funding round backed by Antler, Rebalance, Venture Catalysts, gradCapital and AIC–AU Incubation Foundation, along with a group of individual investors.

The fresh capital will be used to advance product development, strengthen the engineering team, and support early pilot deployments as the company moves from research and prototyping toward commercial validation.

Meine Electric builds low-cost, long-duration storage systems designed to work alongside lithium-ion batteries, helping to balance intermittent renewable energy and enable a reliable, round-the-clock power supply.

Lorazzo, a home improvement startup focused on smart kitchen and bathroom fittings, has raised Rs 5 crore (around $550,000) in a seed funding round led by Sprout Venture Partners and First Cheque, with participation from Chandigarh Angel Network and other individual investors.

It plans to deploy the capital to accelerate product innovation, deepen design and technology capabilities, and expand the company’s omnichannel presence.

Founded in 2024 by Jatin Luthra and Saurabh Gupta, Lorazzo operates at the intersection of design and smart engineering, offering products such as intelligent bidets, advanced kitchen faucets, premium sinks, and modular accessories.

The company is positioning itself as a mid-premium alternative in a category dominated by mass-market utility products on one end and expensive global brands on the other.

Brisil Technologies, a climate tech startup working on sustainable silica production, has raised Rs 3 crore (around $330,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by Momentum Capital. The Swiss philanthropic foundation Fondation Botnar also participated in the round, with Sagana acting as advisor.

The funding will be used to expand production capacity, strengthen the team, and scale up operations to meet rising global demand for green silica.

Founded in 2016 by Tanmay Pandya, the New Delhi-based company produces silica from rice husk ash using a proprietary zero-waste chemical process.

Brisil currently supplies sustainable silica to domestic and international customers in the footwear and tyre industries and operates a commercial facility with a capacity of about 400 tonnes per month. The company plans to scale this up to 3,000–5,000 tonnes per month and commission an industrial-scale manufacturing unit in Vadodara.

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of the Poonawalla Group have invested an undisclosed sum in Regeno, a material science startup developing fully biodegradable and water-soluble packaging alternatives to conventional plastics.

The investment marks the group’s entry into biodegradable packaging and comes amid tighter plastic regulations globally and in India, where enforcement has accelerated demand for scalable alternatives.

Regeno’s products aim to replace single-use plastics across sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail, logistics, and food-safe packaging. The company claims its materials are fully biodegradable, compostable and non-toxic and break down without leaving harmful residues. The fresh backing is expected to help Regeno scale up production, expand research and development, and push adoption of its materials as industries respond to stricter plastic bans and sustainability mandates.

