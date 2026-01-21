Everstone-backed Wingify acquires Paris-based rival

Everstone-backed SaaS company Wingify, which earns most of its revenue from the US and Europe, has acquired Parisâ€‘based rival AB Tasty.

Wingify’s flagship platform VWO and AB Tasty offer software that helps companies test different versions of their websites and apps to determine what works best for users.

Earlier, in December 2025, Wingify had acquired bootstrapped startup Blitzllama. The latest acquisition would be its second strategic acquisition since Everstone picked a majority stake in the homegrown SaaS firm in early 2025.

Everstone will hold a majority stake in the combined entity, having infused additional capital in the transaction. However, the company did not disclose deal terms.

The merged firm will generate over $100 million in annual revenue and serve more than 4,000 customers globally, as per note. The US and Europe will remain its largest markets, contributing about 90% of total revenue.

With 11 offices across North America, LATAM, Europe, and APAC, the combined entity gains global scale with strong on-ground teams. It plans to deepen customer engagement through inâ€‘market expertise and invest in a full-stack, AI-driven technology platform, according to the press note.

“Together, we have a chance to build a global leader with greater scale and stronger, more consistent value for customers, while staying true to what made both companies successful,” said Sparsh Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Wingify.

Gupta will serve as CEO of the combined company. Ankit Jain will take over as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Rémi Aubert, AB Tasty’s co-founder and co-CEO, will become Chief Customer and Strategy Officer. Alix de Sagazan, the company’s other Coâ€‘founder and Coâ€‘CEO, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

The transaction is led by Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group. The firm focuses on control-focused midâ€‘market investments, with a strong emphasis on technology. It manages $3.5 billion in assets and operates from seven global offices.

Founded in 2010, Wingify’s VWO is a unified experienceâ€‘optimisation platform used by product, marketing, growth, and engineering teams to improve customer journeys and accelerate digital performance. Its connected suite spans experimentation, analytics, personalisation, and featureâ€‘delivery tools, enabling enterprises to make dataâ€‘driven decisions at scale.

Founded in 2014 in Paris, AB Tasty is an experimentation and personalisation platform that helps brands optimise digital experiences through A/B testing, feature management, and AIâ€‘driven personalisation.

