Realme's Madhav Sheth steps down

Madhav Sheth, former president, Realme International Business Group

Madhav Sheth, a key executive at Chinese smartphone maker Realme who was instrumental to the company's expansion in India, said on Wednesday he was resigning after five years at the firm.

He was currently the president of Realme's international unit and was overseeing its India operations till March 2023.

Sheth, widely known as the face of Realme in India, was credited with the smartphone brand's expansion in the country, capturing a market share of as much as 17% in just three years since its market entry in 2018.

Realme's market share has been on a decline since then, falling to 9% most recently, according to Counterpoint data.

"While we bid farewell to Madhav, we want to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that realme's operations will continue seamlessly," Realme said in a statement.

Earlier this month, national daily Economic Times reported Sheth was set to join forces with PSAV Global to help re-launch Huawei-owned Honor smartphones in India.

Sheth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on his future plans.

"After a fantastic journey, I am stepping down from my role at realme and I am ready to embark on new adventures," Sheth wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

