Rayzon Solar plans to go public as IPO boom draws renewable energy firms

Premium
Surat, Gujarat-based solar panel manufacturer Rayzon Solar could soon move to float an initial public offering (IPO), joining a growing number of renewable energy companies tapping the capital markets. The company is looking to file its draft papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India in coming ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.