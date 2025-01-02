Ranjan Pai’s family office Claypond creating medtech platform, beefs up top deck
Ranjan Pai’s family office Claypond creating medtech platform, beefs up top deck

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 02 Jan 2025
Ranjan Pai’s family office Claypond creating medtech platform, beefs up top deck
Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group

Claypond Capital, the family investment office of Manipal Hospitals head Ranjan Pai, is creating a medtech platform to bet on medical devices and medical technology companies, VCCircle has learnt. The family office, founded after Temasek bought a stake worth $2 billion (Rs 16,694 crore) in Manipal Health Enterprises in April 2023, ......

