Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA

Qatar's emir on Tuesday appointed Mohammed Al Sowaidi as CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), according to a statement issued by the emir's office.

Al Sowaidi served as the $510 billion sovereign wealth fund's chief of investments in the Americas and previously established the fund's offices and investment team in New York.

He replaces Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud as the QIA's CEO, whom the emir on Tuesday appointed as Qatar's next minister of health.

As part of a cabinet shuffle, the emir also appointed Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani as the country's new minister of commerce and industry.

Sheikh Faisal is the QIA's chief of Asia-Pacific and Africa investments and the chairman of Qatari telecoms group Ooredoo. It is unclear if he will remain in those roles.

Additionally, the emir appointed Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater as the new education minister. She served previously as minister of state for international cooperation and led Qatar's global humanitarian efforts, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

She also spearheaded Qatar's role in brokering the return of dozens of Ukrainian children from Russia or Russian-occupied territory.

