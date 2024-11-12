Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA

Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA

By Reuters

  • 12 Nov 2024
Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA
Credit: 123RF.com

Qatar's emir on Tuesday appointed Mohammed Al Sowaidi as CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), according to a statement issued by the emir's office.

Al Sowaidi served as the $510 billion sovereign wealth fund's chief of investments in the Americas and previously established the fund's offices and investment team in New York.

He replaces Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud as the QIA's CEO, whom the emir on Tuesday appointed as Qatar's next minister of health.

Advertisement

As part of a cabinet shuffle, the emir also appointed Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani as the country's new minister of commerce and industry.

Sheikh Faisal is the QIA's chief of Asia-Pacific and Africa investments and the chairman of Qatari telecoms group Ooredoo. It is unclear if he will remain in those roles.

Additionally, the emir appointed Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater as the new education minister. She served previously as minister of state for international cooperation and led Qatar's global humanitarian efforts, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

Advertisement

She also spearheaded Qatar's role in brokering the return of dozens of Ukrainian children from Russia or Russian-occupied territory.

QatarQatar Investment Authoritysovereign wealth fundInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA

People

Qatar's emir appoints Mohammed Al Sowaidi as new CEO of wealth fund QIA

DBS Bank nominates Rajat Verma to be next India CEO

People

DBS Bank nominates Rajat Verma to be next India CEO

Premium
TDK Ventures ropes in former Ola exec to head India investments

People

TDK Ventures ropes in former Ola exec to head India investments

Premium
Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

People

Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

Premium
Two co-founders at venture capital firm 100X.VC step down in as many months

People

Two co-founders at venture capital firm 100X.VC step down in as many months

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes three top-level appointments

People

Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes three top-level appointments

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW