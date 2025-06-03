Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down

Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down

By Reuters

  • 03 Jun 2025
Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down
Ervin Tu of Prosus

Dutch technology investor Prosus said on Tuesday that Ervin Tu, the group's president and chief investment officer will step down from his role.

Tu will remain in his role as an advisor to the group, the company's statement added.

Prosus' vision and strategy has changed significantly over the past 10 months under CEO Fabricio Bloisi, transforming the company from an investment holding group into an operating technology company, focused on lifestyle e-commerce, within its key markets of Latin America, India and Europe.

Advertisement

As a result, Tu feels that now is the right time to move on, said the company, controlled by South Africa's Naspers.

"I have enjoyed my time with the group immensely, I've accomplished what I wanted to achieve, and the Group is in very good hands," Tu said.

Since he joined in August 2021, Tu has led important group initiatives, such as simplifying the group's structure, improving group-wide financial performance, implementing the ongoing share repurchase programme, and enhancing the operations of the investment team, Prosus said.

Advertisement

"Ervin has made significant contributions to our people, strategy and capital allocation – as CIO, as interim CEO and as President. I am very grateful to him for his counsel and support," Bloisi added.

ProsusErvin TuNaspers

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Finance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Premium
Zippee backer ThinKuvate elevates exec to managing partner role

People

Zippee backer ThinKuvate elevates exec to managing partner role

Infosys CEO among highest paid in Indian IT as FY25 compensation rose 22% to $9.4 mn

People

Infosys CEO among highest paid in Indian IT as FY25 compensation rose 22% to $9.4 mn

PAG elevates India head Srivastava as global private equity co-head

Finance

PAG elevates India head Srivastava as global private equity co-head

Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder

People

Smile Group appoints former AstraZeneca exec to lead healthtech venture builder

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Infrastructure

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW