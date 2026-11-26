Prizmatric Group Leads $600K Pre-Seed Investment in Bengaluru-Based Content Operations Startup Collamo

Bengaluru, November, 2026: Venture capital firm Prizmatric Group has led a $600K pre-seed investment in Collamo, a Bengaluru-based content operations startup. The investment will support the company's product development, team expansion, marketing initiatives and plans to explore international markets.

Collamo operates in the content operations technology segment, providing a platform for creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams to manage content planning, production workflows, collaboration, approvals, publishing and performance tracking.

The startup is focused on the operational challenges that arise when businesses and agencies manage content across multiple teams, stakeholders, brands and channels. These activities can involve separate tools for project management, communication, file sharing, client feedback, approvals and publishing. Collamo aims to connect these processes within a structured workspace.

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The platform is designed to support custom content workflows, deliverable-based stage progression, team collaboration, internal and client approvals, publishing and performance reporting. This approach is intended to give teams greater visibility into content status, responsibilities and delivery across the content lifecycle.

The $600K pre-seed capital will be deployed towards enhancing the platform's capabilities, strengthening its technology and product teams, increasing market awareness and exploring international expansion opportunities. The company also plans to develop strategic partnerships to support its long-term growth.

Prizmatric Group, the lead investor in the round, said that content production is evolving rapidly, while the processes involved in planning, collaboration, approvals and publishing remain fragmented across multiple tools. The firm expressed confidence in Collamo's approach

to addressing this operational requirement.

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Commenting on the investment, Kishore Kumar Yedam, Founder and CEO of Collamo, said, “We started Collamo with a simple observation: content teams don't just need better ways to create content; they need better ways to manage everything around it. This investment gives us the opportunity to build that vision further, strengthen the product, and take Collamo to a much larger global audience.”

With the funding, Collamo plans to strengthen its product foundation, expand its customer reach and pursue opportunities in global markets as it builds its content operations platform.

About Collamo

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Collamo is a content operations platform built for creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams. It brings content planning, production workflows, team collaboration, internal and client approvals, publishing, analytics and reporting into a connected workspace. The platform is

designed to help teams coordinate work across multiple brands, channels and stakeholders, with structured workflows, deliverable-based stage progression and visibility into content performance. Collamo was founded by Kishore Kumar Yedam, along with co-founders Derry P G and Shiva Vatsavai.

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