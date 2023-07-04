Poonawalla-backed JetSynthesys acquires kids-focused news platform

(L) Chetan D'Souza and (R) Swagat Salunke, co-founders, KidzByte

Digital entertainment and gaming company JetSynthesys, on Tuesday said that it has acquired a majority stake in KidzByte MediaTech Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based news aggregator for children.

With increasing screen time amongst children, this strategic partnership aims to transform the way children access and engage with content, empowering them to become informed, creative, and driven individuals, JetSynthesys said in a release.

“With KidzByte, we aim to harness technology to nurture young minds and aid their overall growth and development. By leveraging our collective expertise, we are poised to enhance the way children consume, engage with, and contribute to educational content,” said Rajan Navani, founder and chief executive officer, JetSynthesys.

Advertisement

KidzByte, started in 2018, aims to provide information to children, teens, parents and educators. It also offers tools and an independent voice to let children harness the power of media and technology.

Founded by media professionals, Chetan D’Souza & Swagat Salunke, KidzByte also enables children between the age of 10-14 to transform into creators from just content consumers. It features children as junior journalists and junior news anchors, and helps them get opportunities to interview business leaders, sports personalities and celebrities.

The startup had raised close to Rs 2 crore in its seed round of funding from entrepreneur Pranay Goyal, who is the managing director of Goyal Group and the founder of Wedevelopment and Dive – Bar & Eatery.

Advertisement

“KidzByte impacts the consumption of news and infotainment among kids and tweens. JetSynthesys believes in its vision to meaningfully and mindfully influence the screen time that kids have today,” said Navani.

JetSynthesys, part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, counts the family offices of Poonawalla and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, promoters of entities such as engineering company Thermax, diversified manufacturer Triveni Group, and the DSP Group as its investors. It has offices in Europe, the UK, and the US.

The company, which was launched in 2014, works primarily in three areas: gaming and esports, digital entertainment, and wellness and livelihoods. It claims to have a consumer base across 180 countries.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments