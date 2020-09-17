Podcast: Season Two Ventures CEO on finding startups at reasonable valuations

Season Two Ventures, an early-stage and enterprise-focussed venture capital firm, was founded by former UST Global chief executive officer Sajan Pillai last year.

The VC firm’s debut fund of $100 million has already invested in a couple of startups including environment intelligence startup Ambee and contactless payments firm UVIK Technologies.

In an interaction with VCCircle, Pillai, CEO and managing partner at Season Two Ventures, said the fund aims to allocate 75-80% of the capital for India and the remaining for the US.

The fund's plan was to strike one deal a month and it has been able to match that target, he said. However, the pace of investment may get impacted if the coronavirus pandemic situation prolongs, he added.

He also talked about how foreign family offices and sovereign wealth funds are increasingly setting aside capital to invest in India-centric B2B funds and how fund managers can still find early-stage startups at reasonable valuations in India compared to Silicon Valley and London.