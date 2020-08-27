Podcast: Aye Finance’s MD on business challenges and coping with the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted most businesses and made it difficult for them to raise capital from risk-averse banks, which are filtering their borrowers. But Sanjay Sharma, managing director at Gurugram-based non-banking financial company Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd, still believes India’s growth story will continue.

The NBFC, which provides loans to micro and small businesses, continues to focus on maintaining adequate liquidity, adhering to strict underwriting of customers using digital tools and keeping delinquencies low to stay profitable.

In an interaction with VCCircle, Sharma says he finds comfort in his multiple investors—including Google-backed CapitalG—the company’s track record and customers with high intent to repay loans. He believes that with banks being risk-averse, the industry must look at different avenues of fundraising.

Sharma also talks about how he keeps himself and his employees motivated, and the radio station ‘Aye Radio’ to help staff cope with the lockdown and work-from-home requirements during the ongoing pandemic.

