3D reconstruction firm Preimage, kidswear brand Kidbea raise early-stage funding

Preimage Private Limited, a cloud-based 3D reconstruction firm, on Thursday said it has secured seed funding of $1.7 million (around Rs 14 crore) from pi Ventures, Better Capital, Java Capital and a clutch of angel investors.

The Bengaluru and US-based startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to scale its team across business verticals and roll out products for drone-based mapping and surveying market.

Founded by Ugam Kamat and Siddarth Jha in 2020, Preimage is a platform that processes photos to generate high-quality 3D digital twins of real-world environments and assets.

“The market for creation of 3D digital clones of real-world environments is gaining momentum across several businesses in different verticals. We are one of the first companies in the world to rethink this market and empower the users with the advances of AI to handle the scale of visual data for the current decade,” said Kamat.

“The demand for 3D content is increasing...Preimage solves this problem using deep learning AI models and distributed computing to build a horizontal platform that can cater to multiple industries while being fast and accurate,” said Roopan Aulakh, Managing Director, pi Ventures.

Established by Manish Singhal in 2016, early-stage venture capital firm pi Ventures had marked the first close of its second fund at Rs 300 crore in January this year. Its first fund has backed 15 startups, including breast cancer screening startup Niramai, marketing cloud startup Pyxis, mental health startup Wysa, space-tech startup Agnikul, and logistics-tech startup Locus.

Last year, Preimage raised $355,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Better Capital, with participation from Arka and iSeed Ventures.

Kidbea

Noida-based kidswear brand Kidbea has raised Rs 1.5 crore as a part of its pre-seed funding round led by Agility Ventures, with participation from individual investors including Nandi Mehta (CFO of Kaaf Funds), Tapas Sahu (Chairman of the CII in Jharkhand) and Divij Bajaj (founder of Power Gummies), among others.

The firm will use the fresh funds to boost its marketing efforts, expand team and improve research and development activities within the Indian kidswear market.

Founded by Swapnil Srivastav, Mohammed Hussain and Aman Kumar Mahto in 2021, Kidbea makes certified organic spill-proof, anti-bacterial, breathable and softest kidswear in the world. The brand has patented spill-proof and fragrance technology.

"As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) founder…we at Kidbea, always focus on building a long-term relationship with our consumers, to get a better understanding of what they want and how we can improve every day,” said Srivastav.

“Kidswear has the highest growth potential in India, with the help of its highly experienced team in Kidswear and advisors in fashion, marketing, and production, the startup is positioned to reach a large market share,” said Dhianu Das, Co-founder of Agility Ventures.

