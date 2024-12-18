Pi Ventures bets on Quanfluence; Kirana Pro raises early-stage funding

Quanfluence team

Photonic quantum technology startup Quanfluence and quick commerce startup KiranaPro have raised early-stage funding, companies said on Wednesday.

Quanfluence has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by pi Ventures, with participation from Golden Sparrow, Quantum Ecosystems Founder and CEO Reena Dayal, and others.

Advertisement

The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its upcoming products and bring them to market. Additionally, the funds will support advanced research and development efforts for its flagship quantum computer, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2021 by Sujoy Chakravarty, Ravi Mehta, Biman Chattopadhyay, Anil Prabhakar, Aditi Vaidya, and Sandeep Goyal, Quanfluence is a Bengaluru-based photonic quantum technology startup incubated at the IIT Madras Incubation Centre. The company offers a hardware-based optimisation solution that enhances AI-driven decision-making capabilities.

Advertisement

KiranaPro, a quick commerce startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round. The round saw participation from angel investors, such MilkBasket’s Yatish Talvadia and BCG’s Vikas Taneja, along with early-stage venture firms such as TurboStart, Unpopular Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and Snow Leopard Ventures.

The funds will be used to expand KiranaPro’s operational teams, enhance its ONDC-enabled technology infrastructure, launch its consumer app, and drive rapid geographical expansion, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2024 and based in Thrissur, Kerala, KiranaPro enables grocery delivery from local kirana stores.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments