Piramal Alts appoints former Avendus exec as performing credit co-head

Piramal Alternatives has appointed a former Avendus official as the co-head of its performing credit fund vertical. This business vertical, which manages two Category II alternative investment funds (AIFs), has a sector-agnostic mandate and has drawn a substantial capital commitment from CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) to invest ......