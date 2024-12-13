Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen

Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 13 Dec 2024
Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen
Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives

Piramal Alternatives has agreed to invest up to Rs 185 crore ($21.8 million) in 3Gen Consulting, a healthcare consulting and revenue cycle management (RCM) provider, through its India Credit Opportunities Fund II.  

3Gen Consulting, which has a presence in India and the US, will use the capital to expand its service offerings across existing and new customer segments, for branding and strengthening market positioning, and for potential acquisitions, according to a press statement. 

Founded by Hemant Apte, a healthcare professional with close to 30 years of experience in healthcare consulting and RCM enterprise solutions, 3Gen focuses on optimising operational efficiency through data-driven strategies.   

Advertisement

Its services include medical coding, billing, accounts receivable management, risk adjustment reviews, payer contract negotiations and physician education services across specialties.  

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management business of Piramal Group, manages over $1.5 billion in assets. It manages the India Resurgence Fund (India RF), the Piramal Performing Credit Fund I & II, the Hybrid Growth Private Equity Fund and the India Access Fund (Private Equity Fund of Funds).   

India RF is a distressed assets fund in partnership with Bain Capital while the performing credit funds are backed a capital commitment from Canadian pension fund CDPQ. 

Advertisement

Wodehouse Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor for the transaction. 

India’s RCM industry is valued around $4 billion and is projected to reach $14 billion by 2032, says the press release. Other recent deals in the segment include global PE firm TA Associates investing in Vee Healthtek, marking its debut in the RCM space in India.  

Advertisement
Piramal Alternatives3Gen Consulting

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
OTPP-backed Sahyadri Hospitals draws interest from PE firms, strategic suitors

Healthcare

OTPP-backed Sahyadri Hospitals draws interest from PE firms, strategic suitors

Premium
Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat

Healthcare

Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat

Premium
360 One Asset's Tarun Sharma on investment thesis, sweet spots in Indian healthcare and more

Healthcare

360 One Asset's Tarun Sharma on investment thesis, sweet spots in Indian healthcare and more

Tomorrow Capital-backed dialysis firm VitusCare on road to raise fresh funds

Healthcare

Tomorrow Capital-backed dialysis firm VitusCare on road to raise fresh funds

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Core Diagnostics for $29 mn

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Core Diagnostics for $29 mn

Dialysis clinic DCDC Health secures nearly $10 mn from BII

Healthcare

Dialysis clinic DCDC Health secures nearly $10 mn from BII

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW