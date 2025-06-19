Pico Xpress, One Hand Clap secure early-stage funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Pico Xpress, One Hand Clap secure early-stage funding

Pico Xpress, One Hand Clap secure early-stage funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 19 Jun 2025
Pico Xpress, One Hand Clap secure early-stage funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Quick commerce startup Pico Xpress has secured funding from a Japanese venture capital firm, while creative agency One Hand Clap has raised funding from Nikhil Kamath, the companies said.

Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital said on Thursday that it has invested in quick commerce logistics startup Pico Xpress as part of a pre-Series A funding round. The funding will help the startup build infrastructure for quick commerce deliveries, spanning timeframes from 5 to 120 minutes. The company didn't disclose the terms of the transaction.

Advertisement

"This capital infusion allows us to rapidly enhance our technological capabilities and expand our operational footprint, ensuring we continue to deliver essential goods with speed and precision for all our partners and customers," said Aniruddha Gangopadhyay, co-founder of Pico Xpress.

Founded by Gangopadhyay and Kamal Syal, Pico Xpress provides last-mile delivery solutions to brands in over eight cities in India.

Advertisement

Creative agency One Hand Clap Media, founded by former AIB (All India Bakchod) heads Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan, has raised an undisclosed amount from investor Nikhil Kamath

One Hand Clap Media provides companies and brands digital and influencer marketing services through content such as ad films, creative campaigns and managing digital mandates. The company has worked with companies like Swiggy, Chetak, BGMI, Netflix India, Bumble, EMotorad, CRED, Ather, and Prime Video India. 

Advertisement
startupsPico XpressOne Hand ClapNikhil KamathEnrission India Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Filter Capital, British PE firm bet on SaaS startup as it eyes over $500 mn valuation in IPO

TMT

Filter Capital, British PE firm bet on SaaS startup as it eyes over $500 mn valuation in IPO

How the world's top ad agencies aligned to fix prices in India

TMT

How the world's top ad agencies aligned to fix prices in India

IPO-bound Urban Company swings to net profit in FY25, revenue jumps 38%

TMT

IPO-bound Urban Company swings to net profit in FY25, revenue jumps 38%

Techfino, Oben Electric, illumine, Seven raise early-stage funding

Finance

Techfino, Oben Electric, illumine, Seven raise early-stage funding

MakeMyTrip raising over $2.5 bn to buy back Chinese firm Trip.com's stake

TMT

MakeMyTrip raising over $2.5 bn to buy back Chinese firm Trip.com's stake

Saswat Finance, Xportel, Darwix AI, Dugar Finance secure funding

TMT

Saswat Finance, Xportel, Darwix AI, Dugar Finance secure funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW