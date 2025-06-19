Pico Xpress, One Hand Clap secure early-stage funding

Quick commerce startup Pico Xpress has secured funding from a Japanese venture capital firm, while creative agency One Hand Clap has raised funding from Nikhil Kamath, the companies said.

Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital said on Thursday that it has invested in quick commerce logistics startup Pico Xpress as part of a pre-Series A funding round. The funding will help the startup build infrastructure for quick commerce deliveries, spanning timeframes from 5 to 120 minutes. The company didn't disclose the terms of the transaction.

"This capital infusion allows us to rapidly enhance our technological capabilities and expand our operational footprint, ensuring we continue to deliver essential goods with speed and precision for all our partners and customers," said Aniruddha Gangopadhyay, co-founder of Pico Xpress.

Founded by Gangopadhyay and Kamal Syal, Pico Xpress provides last-mile delivery solutions to brands in over eight cities in India.

One Hand Clap Media

Creative agency One Hand Clap Media, founded by former AIB (All India Bakchod) heads Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan, has raised an undisclosed amount from investor Nikhil Kamath.

One Hand Clap Media provides companies and brands digital and influencer marketing services through content such as ad films, creative campaigns and managing digital mandates. The company has worked with companies like Swiggy, Chetak, BGMI, Netflix India, Bumble, EMotorad, CRED, Ather, and Prime Video India.

