PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Turkven, a Turkish private equity firm that backs mid-sized companies and manages assets worth over $2 billion, has acquired a local cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider in its third bet of this year. The Istanbul-headquartered PE firm has acquired Medianova, a Turkish content delivery platform (CDN) and cloud security provider, to ......