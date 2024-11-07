PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

Premium
Turkven, a Turkish private equity firm that backs mid-sized companies and manages assets worth over $2 billion, has acquired a local cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider in its third bet of this year. The Istanbul-headquartered PE firm has acquired Medianova, a Turkish content delivery platform (CDN) and cloud security provider, to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.