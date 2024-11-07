PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

By Dilasha Seth

  • 07 Nov 2024
Premium
PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024
Credit: Thinkstock

Turkven, a Turkish private equity firm that backs mid-sized companies and manages assets worth over $2 billion, has acquired a local cloud and cybersecurity solutions provider in its third bet of this year. The Istanbul-headquartered PE firm has acquired Medianova, a Turkish content delivery platform (CDN) and cloud security provider, to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Enforcement Directorate raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms

TMT

Enforcement Directorate raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms

Premium
PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

TMT

PE firm Turkven acquires cloud services provider in third bet of 2024

Nexstem, India IVF & Pulse get early-stage cheques; Wealthzi gets snapped

Healthcare

Nexstem, India IVF & Pulse get early-stage cheques; Wealthzi gets snapped

Blackstone-owned Simplilearn's revenue growth slips in FY24, EBITDA loss narrows

TMT

Blackstone-owned Simplilearn's revenue growth slips in FY24, EBITDA loss narrows

Freshworks raises annual results forecast, to lay off 13% of staff

TMT

Freshworks raises annual results forecast, to lay off 13% of staff

Truecaller names insider Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO

People

Truecaller names insider Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW