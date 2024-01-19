facebook-page-view
  Peanut supplier Agrocrops set to snag fresh capital from international investor

Peanut supplier Agrocrops set to snag fresh capital from international investor

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 19 Jan 2024
Seed-to-shell peanut company Agrocrops Singapore Pte Ltd is close to securing fresh capital from an international investor to finance its plans to expand its processing and purchasing capacity.  Singapore-headquartered Agrocrops, which started as a commodity trading company in Chennai, India, and changed its business model to focus on processing a few ......

