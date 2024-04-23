facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

By Malvika Maloo

  • 23 Apr 2024
Premium
Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO
Amit Ramani, founder & CEO, Awfis Space Solution

Co-working space provider Awfis, which counts venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and private equity firm ChrysCapital as its investors, has received regulatory approval for a public listing even as its annual revenue nears the $100-million mark.   The company, which filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Infrastructure

Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Macquarie floats India-focussed fund to back commercial electric mobility

Infrastructure

Macquarie floats India-focussed fund to back commercial electric mobility

Ola Cabs mulls $500 mn IPO, to appoint bankers soon

Infrastructure

Ola Cabs mulls $500 mn IPO, to appoint bankers soon

Climatetech startup Ecozen raises $30 mn from Nuveen, others

Infrastructure

Climatetech startup Ecozen raises $30 mn from Nuveen, others

Premium
Spotlight: Can KKR-backed Hero Future catch up with green energy giants?

Infrastructure

Spotlight: Can KKR-backed Hero Future catch up with green energy giants?

Abu Dhabi firm IHC's arm offers to acquire Vedanta's Zambian copper business

Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi firm IHC's arm offers to acquire Vedanta's Zambian copper business

Advertisement