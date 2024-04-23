Peak XV-backed Awfis nears $100-mn revenue mark as it moves a step closer to IPO

Premium Amit Ramani, founder & CEO, Awfis Space Solution

Co-working space provider Awfis, which counts venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and private equity firm ChrysCapital as its investors, has received regulatory approval for a public listing even as its annual revenue nears the $100-million mark. The company, which filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board ......