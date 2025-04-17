Paytm founder foregoes 21 million ESOPs after SEBI scrutiny
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Paytm founder foregoes 21 million ESOPs after SEBI scrutiny

Paytm founder foregoes 21 million ESOPs after SEBI scrutiny

By Reuters

  • 17 Apr 2025
Paytm founder foregoes 21 million ESOPs after SEBI scrutiny
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Credit: Reuters

India's Paytm said on Wednesday founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has foregone 21 million employee stock options granted to him, months after the country's markets regulator issued show-cause notices over violation of rules on grant of share-based employee benefits.

Last August, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) determined that the grant of 21 million employee stock options (ESOPs) to Sharma violated its rules governing share-based employee benefits.

As per Indian rules, large shareholders with ability to influence company decisions cannot hold ESOPs.

Advertisement

Sharma owned a 14.7% stake in Paytm a year before the company's 2021 public filing. To become eligible for ESOP grants, he reduced his shareholding to 9.1% by transferring 30.97 million shares to Axis Trustee Services, which acted on behalf of the Sharma family trust.

SEBI had issued these notices to Sharma and other board members who held roles during Paytm's November 2021 IPO over alleged misrepresentation of facts.

Advertisement
PaytmSEBIVijay Shekhar Sharma

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

MENA Digest: Dubizzle inks M&A; Saudi startups Sadq, TruBuild snag funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Dubizzle inks M&A; Saudi startups Sadq, TruBuild snag funding

Premium
VentureSoul backs telecom services firm in sixth investment from maiden debt fund

TMT

VentureSoul backs telecom services firm in sixth investment from maiden debt fund

BluSmart suspends operations as SEBI probes co-founder over fund diversion

Consumer

BluSmart suspends operations as SEBI probes co-founder over fund diversion

Walmart boosts tech presence in India with Chennai office deal

Infrastructure

Walmart boosts tech presence in India with Chennai office deal

Magma, Peppermint, Jewelbox, IPEC, Shrinithi Capital secure early-stage funding

TMT

Magma, Peppermint, Jewelbox, IPEC, Shrinithi Capital secure early-stage funding

Premium
InsuranceDekho's Ankit Agrawal on M&A strategy, IPO plans, and more

TMT

InsuranceDekho's Ankit Agrawal on M&A strategy, IPO plans, and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW