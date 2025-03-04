PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal

PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal

By Reuters

  • 04 Mar 2025
PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal
Raman Khanduja, founder and chief executive officer, Mintoak

Indian startup Mintoak, which provides merchant payment services to lenders, said on Tuesday it has bought Digiledge, marking the first acquisition in the nascent central bank digital currency space in a deal that sources said was worth around $3.5 million.

The Reserve Bank of India started a pilot for the CBDC, or e-rupee, a digital alternative to physical currency, in December 2022, and last April, it expanded the scope of transactions to payment firms from having limited it to just banks initially.

PayPal and HDFC Bank backed Mintoak has completed the acquisition of Digiledge, which specialises in CBDC and bill payments services, said two sources aware of the matter, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak with the media.

Advertisement

The deal will enable Mintoak's partner banks, which include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI, to offer more comprehensive CBDC-related payment solutions to their clients, Mumbai-based Mintoak said.

"By adding Digiledge's bill payments and CBDC capabilities, we are making it easier for merchant acquirers to grow and help more small and medium enterprises access digital tools and financial services," Mintoak CEO Raman Khanduja said.

In January, Cred and MobiKwik became the first fintech platforms to give customers access to the CBDC.

Advertisement

Alphabet's Google Pay, Walmart-backed PhonePe and Amazon Pay are among the payment firms seeking to join the pilot, Reuters reported in August 2024.

MintoakPayPalHDFC Bank

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rezolv, Deciml, six others get funding; Dhoni bats for SILA

TMT

Rezolv, Deciml, six others get funding; Dhoni bats for SILA

Premium
Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz

TMT

Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz

Beams Fintech Fund leads $70-mn round in InsuranceDekho

TMT

Beams Fintech Fund leads $70-mn round in InsuranceDekho

Next Bharat Ventures to invest in 13 startups; Arva Health, CredResolve bag funding

TMT

Next Bharat Ventures to invest in 13 startups; Arva Health, CredResolve bag funding

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Consumer

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, Amantyacare net early-stage funding

TMT

Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, Amantyacare net early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW