OSlash raises funds from Accel, Freshworks CEO, others

Demandwork Software Pvt Ltd, which runs OSlash, on Wednesday said it has raised $2.5 million (around Rs 18.7 crore) in a seed funding round led by Accel Partners.

The round also saw participation from Dylan Field, CEO and founder of Figma, Akshay Kothari, COO of Notion, Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks and executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables an employee to get access to the information and resources within the company. OSlash shortcuts can be compiled and made searchable, so an employee can call up, search and reference any link from any tool they use.

With fresh funds, the company said it plans to attract new talent and expand into enterprise search, it also aims to scale enterprise adoption by next year.

“We saw work happening entirely in URLs, and as companies shift to using cloud-based software subscriptions, the need for a link-organizer and a better way to navigate and share work in this new landscape only grows,” Ankit Pansari, CEO of OSlash, said.

OSlash said it has expanded its reach to 1000 teams including teams within Retool, Notion, and Postman.

Head of Accel in India, Shekhar Kirani, said, “With each company using hundreds of tools, the resources, information, and outputs get siloed in each of these apps. The timing of OSlash is amazing as it helps significantly reduce the overhead of finding information from the browsers. We have seen the power of this tool inside Google and Stripe, and now OSlash is democratizing this tool for all the companies.”