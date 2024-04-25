Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit

Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit

By Reuters

  • 25 Apr 2024
Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit
Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Saudi Arabia's STC Group and sovereign fund PIF may bid for the Austrian unit of Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex, El Economista newspaper reported on Wednesday evening citing unidentified industry sources.

The unit is worth at least 800 million euros ($857 million), the newspaper added.

STC built a stake of 4.9% in Telefonica TEF.MC shares and financial instruments that give it another 5% in what it called "economic exposure" to the company.

Advertisement

STC has still not requested government authorisation to exercise the voting rights corresponding to the financial instruments.

Spokespeople at Saudi Telecom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cellnex declined to comment.

Advertisement
Saudi ArabiaCellnexPIFSTC GroupInternationalMiddle East

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry set to withdraw IPO papers after SEBI scrutiny

TMT

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry set to withdraw IPO papers after SEBI scrutiny

Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit

TMT

Saudi PIF, STC Group likely to bid for Spanish Cellnex's Austrian unit

Premium
Zephyr Peacock charts new exit route after portfolio firm's listing plan falls apart

TMT

Zephyr Peacock charts new exit route after portfolio firm's listing plan falls apart

SoftBank, Prosus-backed Swiggy gets shareholder nod for $1.25 bn IPO

TMT

SoftBank, Prosus-backed Swiggy gets shareholder nod for $1.25 bn IPO

MatchLog Solutions, three others secure early-stage funding

TMT

MatchLog Solutions, three others secure early-stage funding

Premium
Spotlight: Capital Square Partners-controlled Aegis BPO is stuck in a time warp

TMT

Spotlight: Capital Square Partners-controlled Aegis BPO is stuck in a time warp

Advertisement