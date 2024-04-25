FlashAid, two others secure early-stage funding

(From left) Endimension founder and CEO Bharadwaj Kss, co-founder and COO Apparao MLV and CTO Karthik K

Insurtech startup FlashAid, healthtech startup Endimension Technology, and deeptech startup Control One secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

FlashAid has raised $2.5 million (Rs 20.8 crore) in a pre–Series A funding round co-led by Piper Serica Angel Fund and venture capital firm SOSV. The round also saw participation from early-stage investors Z21 Ventures Fund and ZNLGrowth Fund.

The startup will use the funding to expand its presence to six cities as it targets to generate $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the next two years.

Founded by Manoj Gupta and Gunjali Kothari, Flashaid is an insurtech startup that works on exclusive tie-ups with insurance companies to tailor-make products and partner with e-commerce platforms and brands to distribute insurance to their users.

The company offers a full-stack health solution with proprietary pre-underwritten products, open application programming interfaces (APIs) and embedded solutions.

Endimension Technology has raised $719,529 (Rs 6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from SucSeed Indovation and the Society For Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay.

The startup, incubated in IIT Bombay, will use the funds for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, team expansion and software development.

Founded by Bharadwaj Kss and Apparao Mlv, Endimension Technology is a healthtech startup specializing in AI-driven solutions for radiology diagnostics. Their end-to-end AI platform improves radiologist efficiency and accuracy by streamlining diagnostic processes and improving detection rates.

The startup claims to have deployed its solution in 400 hospitals and diagnostic centres nationwide to date.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based robotics startup Control One has raised $350,000 (Rs 3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from a host of angel investors including Kunal Shah (CRED), Chaitanya R (Wakefit) & Amit Singh (Ex-Avendus Capital), among others.

The funds raised will be used to develop a fully functional prototype and conduct successful pilot validations.

Founded by Pranav S, Control One AI is building an AI specially tailored for slow-moving equipments utilised throughout the Supply chain. The startup aims to use AI with the equipment to improve the safety and efficiency of challenging and hazardous tasks in unhealthy environments.

“We aim to change slow-moving equipment worldwide using our AI, improving vehicles to reach or even surpass human levels of intelligence,” said Pranav, founder, Control One.

