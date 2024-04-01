OrbiMed, UK’s BII weigh exit from healthcare firm, in talks with buyout funds

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm OrbiMed and British International Investment (BII) and are looking to sell their entire stake in an Indian healthcare company through a secondary route, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The healthcare-focussed PE firm and the UK-based development finance institution are planning to exit their respective ......