PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Premium
Rajasthan-based Apex Hospitals Pvt. Ltd is being evaluated by multiple private equity players for a potential stake buy, as current investor Somerset Indus Capital Partners seeks a full exit from the five-year old investment, it is learnt. According to at least two people aware of the development, mid-market healthcare-focussed PE firms ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.