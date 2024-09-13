Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 13 Sep 2024
Premium
Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Bengaluru-based pharmaceuticals firm Micro Labs Ltd, one of the largest privately held pharma companies in India, is close to acquiring a Nigerian pharmaceuticals company, in what could be its second inorganic move in eight years, VCCircle has learnt. The pharmaceutical formulations maker and distributor, which earlier sold its subsidiary RA Chem Pharma to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Healthcare

Exclusive: Micro Labs set to acquire Nigerian generics company

Newmi Care, Futwork raise early-stage funding, eye expansion

Healthcare

Newmi Care, Futwork raise early-stage funding, eye expansion

Max Healthcare to acquire Jaypee hospitals

Healthcare

Max Healthcare to acquire Jaypee hospitals

Biocon-backed Bicara Therapeutics raises $315 mn in US IPO

Healthcare

Biocon-backed Bicara Therapeutics raises $315 mn in US IPO

Premium
Exclusive: Biocon weighs fresh funding for PE-backed biosimilars unit

Healthcare

Exclusive: Biocon weighs fresh funding for PE-backed biosimilars unit

EQT to acquire GeBBS Healthcare as ChrysCapital exits

Healthcare

EQT to acquire GeBBS Healthcare as ChrysCapital exits

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW