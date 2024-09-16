Searchlight: Aurobindo Pharma promoters-owned Axis Clinicals faces headwinds

Premium
Hyderabad-based contract research organization (CRO) Axis Clinicals Ltd, which is owned by the promoters of drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has reported a drop in revenue for the year ended March 2024, continuing the downward trend for a second year in a row, VCCircle has gathered. The clinical research service provider’s consolidated ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.