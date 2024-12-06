OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic slips on trading debut
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic slips on trading debut

OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic slips on trading debut

By TEAM VCC

  • 06 Dec 2024
OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic slips on trading debut
Credit: Reuters

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd, the pathology chain backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed, made a weak debut on stock exchanges with its shares listing at a discount to its initial public offering price. 

The company’s shares began trading at Rs 437 apiece on the BSE, compared with the IPO price of Rs 441, stock-exchange data showed. The shares touched a low of Rs 424.20 and a high of Rs 449.00 in early trade. 

The tepid debut comes after the company’s IPO received a lukewarm response and barely managing to cross the finish line on the third and final day of the issue. The offering of 13.43 million shares, excluding the anchor allotment option, was subscribed about 1.27 times.  

Advertisement

Institutional investors bid for 1.74 times their quota while non-institutional investors placed bids for 1.40 times the shares set aside for them. Retail investors' portion was covered only 94%, stock-exchange data showed.  

Suraksha Diagnostic had filed draft documents for the IPO in July and received regulatory approval last month. The IPO didn't include any fresh issue of shares and entirely comprised an offer for sale.  

OrbiMed sold over 10.66 million shares. This is more than half the 17.37 million shares, or a 33.35% stake, it held in the diagnostics chain before the IPO. The company’s promoters sold about 6.3 million shares while two other individual shareholders offloaded 2.13 million shares, the IPO documents show.  

Advertisement

The diagnostics chain had set the price band of Rs 420 to Rs 441 per share for the Rs 846.25-crore IPO. OrbiMed mopped up Rs 470 crore ($55.7 million) through the partial exit and just about met benchmark returns.  

OrbiMed first invested in Suraksha in December 2016. It put in Rs 164 crore through a primary infusion and a secondary purchase of shares from PE firm Lighthouse.    

For FY24, Suraksha recorded close to Rs 219 crore in revenue, of which 95.48% came from its core geography of Kolkata and rest of West Bengal. It posted an EBITDA of Rs 74 crore and a net profit of Rs 23 crore. It derived 53.3% of its revenue from pathology, 46% from radiology, and 0.18% from Covid-19 testing. 

Advertisement
Suraksha DiagnosticOrbiMedIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Everstone-backed stent maker Translumina raises pre-IPO funding

Healthcare

Exclusive: Everstone-backed stent maker Translumina raises pre-IPO funding

Premium
Affirma Capital moves to score another India exit

Healthcare

Affirma Capital moves to score another India exit

Pro
Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital

Healthcare

Exclusive: BlackRock investing in Indian family office-backed private hospital

Pro
Carlyle spins a quick multi-bagger in India

Healthcare

Carlyle spins a quick multi-bagger in India

Premium
Malabar, White Oak bet on healthcare marketplace at $120 mn valuation

Healthcare

Malabar, White Oak bet on healthcare marketplace at $120 mn valuation

OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO scrapes through on final day

Healthcare

OrbiMed-backed Suraksha Diagnostic's IPO scrapes through on final day

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW