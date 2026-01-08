Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest

Premium
Hyderabad-based Star Hospitals, which has attracted takeover interest from regional and national hospital operators in recent months, continued to expand revenue at a double-digit pace and returned to profitability in FY25, aided by the successful ramp-up of its newly commissioned hospital, VCCircle has learnt. In August last year, VCCircle reported that ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.