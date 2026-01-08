Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest

Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest

By Roshan Abraham

  • 08 Jan 2026
Premium
Star Hospitals turns a corner as larger peers show takeover interest
Credit: 123RF.com

Hyderabad-based Star Hospitals, which has attracted takeover interest from regional and national hospital operators in recent months, continued to expand revenue at a double-digit pace and returned to profitability in FY25, aided by the successful ramp-up of its newly commissioned hospital, VCCircle has learnt.  In August last year, VCCircle reported that ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Torrent Pharma lines up $1.4 bn bond sale to finance JB Chemicals acquisition

Healthcare

Torrent Pharma lines up $1.4 bn bond sale to finance JB Chemicals acquisition

Pro
Race for Fireside-backed nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition intensifies

Healthcare

Race for Fireside-backed nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition intensifies

Premium
House of Diagnostics draws interest from more investors

Healthcare

House of Diagnostics draws interest from more investors

Kotak Alts-backed FutureCure Health bags $11 mn in Series B

Healthcare

Kotak Alts-backed FutureCure Health bags $11 mn in Series B

Khosla Ventures-backed Even Healthcare tops up Series A round

Healthcare

Khosla Ventures-backed Even Healthcare tops up Series A round

Park Medi World closes third buy in North India since listing

Healthcare

Park Medi World closes third buy in North India since listing

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW