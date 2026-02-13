Quadria Capital expands healthcare investment mandate to the Gulf

Abrar Mir, Managing Partner, Quadria

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital, which has been investing in Southeast Asia and India since 2012 and last year raised over $1 billion under its third fund, has set its eyes on another geography within wider Asia.

The PE firm is looking to back healthcare companies in the Middle East and has set up a local office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sunil Thakur, partner and head of South Asia, is leading the show for expansion in the Gulf.

Quadria already has some existing portfolio companies headquartered in South and Southeast Asia with operations in the Middle East. The PE firm would look to build direct investments in the region with the expansion of its mandate in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) . At present, it doesn't have any portfolio companies based in the region.

As part of this push, the Singapore-headquartered firm, which closed its third fund at $1.07 billion exceeding its target of $800 million, has opened a new office in Dubai.

“The GCC is at an inflexion point in healthcare,” said Abrar Mir, co-founder and managing partner at Quadria. “Demand is large, paying, and long-term, while supply remains constrained across infrastructure and clinical capacity. Policy support is deep and durable.”

Quadria’s oversubscribed third fundraise included over $954 million in primary commitments and $114 million in co-investment capital.

The firm plans to build scaled healthcare platforms across the region, with markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE seeing the sector as a strategic priority, supported by governments acting as regulators and ecosystem builders.

Quadria manages more than $4.2 billion in assets and invests exclusively in healthcare, with 29 investments in South and Southeast Asia, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

