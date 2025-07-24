Once valued at over $200 mn, PropTiger goes for a song
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Once valued at over $200 mn, PropTiger goes for a song

Once valued at over $200 mn, PropTiger goes for a song

By Malvika Maloo

  • 24 Jul 2025
Premium
Once valued at over $200 mn, PropTiger goes for a song
Credit: 123RF.com

Aurum Proptech Ltd, a real estate technology firm, has agreed to acquire PropTiger in an all-stock deal to strengthen its proptech ecosystem, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.   The Navi Mumbai-based company will buy PropTiger Marketing Services India Pvt Ltd from its current owner REA India Pte Ltd–part ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Netrasemi, Enlite, others snag funding; LISSUN acquires US mental health startup

TMT

Netrasemi, Enlite, others snag funding; LISSUN acquires US mental health startup

SEBI greenlights PhysicsWallah's pre-IPO draft filing

TMT

SEBI greenlights PhysicsWallah's pre-IPO draft filing

Pro
Auxano exits Wiom with strong returns from early-stage bet

TMT

Auxano exits Wiom with strong returns from early-stage bet

Premium
Valar Ventures-backed Simpl faces probe for FDI rule violations

TMT

Valar Ventures-backed Simpl faces probe for FDI rule violations

Composio snags big Series A cheque; Grexa AI, Kluisz.ai, others get early-stage funding

TMT

Composio snags big Series A cheque; Grexa AI, Kluisz.ai, others get early-stage funding

Conversational AI startup Gupshup raises $60 mn in fresh capital

TMT

Conversational AI startup Gupshup raises $60 mn in fresh capital

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW