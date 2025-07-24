Once valued at over $200 mn, PropTiger goes for a song

Premium
Aurum Proptech Ltd, a real estate technology firm, has agreed to acquire PropTiger in an all-stock deal to strengthen its proptech ecosystem, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The Navi Mumbai-based company will buy PropTiger Marketing Services India Pvt Ltd from its current owner REA India Pte Ltd–part ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.