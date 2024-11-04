Norwest strikes dream returns from a decade-old India bet
Norwest strikes dream returns from a decade-old India bet

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 04 Nov 2024
Niren Shah, Managing Director and Head of Norwest India

Multi-stage investment firm Norwest Venture Partners, which mostly invests in venture-stage transactions with a few growth-stage private equity-type deals in India, has scored multi-bagger returns from a company it backed in 2015.  Norwest, which has been operating in India since 2005 and is led by managing director Niren Shah in the country, ......

