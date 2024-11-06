Norway's wealth fund, Fidelity among anchor investors in Swiggy IPO
Norway's wealth fund, Fidelity among anchor investors in Swiggy IPO

By Reuters

  • 06 Nov 2024
Credit: VCCircle

Swiggy sold shares worth $605 million to institutional investors including Fidelity and Norges on Tuesday as the food delivery firm launches a $1.35 billion IPO that will be India's second-largest stock offering this year.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund Norges was allocated 4.46% of the portion reserved for big "anchor" investors and Nomura purchased 4.13%, while Fidelity funds snapped up a combined 7.8% stake.

Domestic mutual funds purchased shares worth a total $246 million, or 40.65% of the anchor book, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Anchor investors including Norges and Fidelity had placed bids worth more than $15 billion in the IPO, 25 times the $605 million portion reserved for such investors, Reuters reported last week.

Swiggy's IPO will open for public subscription from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, and the stock is expected to list on domestic bourses on Nov. 13.

