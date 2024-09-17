NIIF-controlled iBus gets new backer on board as another PE investor checks out

Premium Subash Vasudevan, CBO and, co-founder, iBUS Network

Digital infrastructure provider iBus Network and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has brought on board International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, as a new investor. IFC has invested Rs 280 crore ($34 million) to pick up a minority stake in iBus, providing an exit to some ......