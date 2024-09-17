NIIF-controlled iBus gets new backer on board as another PE investor checks out

Premium
Digital infrastructure provider iBus Network and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has brought on board International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, as a new investor. IFC has invested Rs 280 crore ($34 million) to pick up a minority stake in iBus, providing an exit to some ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.