facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Nigerian SWF teams up with two tycoons, PE-style firm to build multipurpose arena

Nigerian SWF teams up with two tycoons, PE-style firm to build multipurpose arena

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 10 Jan 2024
Premium
Nigerian SWF teams up with two tycoons, PE-style firm to build multipurpose arena

The sovereign wealth fund of Nigeria has joined hands with two local business tycoons and a private equity-style firm to build the largest multipurpose sports and events arena in Africa&#39;s biggest economy, VCCircle has gathered.  Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, via its wholly owned subsidiary NSIA Property Investment Company Ltd, has partnered ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Actis makes over $200-mn monetisation move from biggest India bet

Infrastructure

Actis makes over $200-mn monetisation move from biggest India bet

Premium
Nuvama, Cushman & Wakefield to float new fund for office assets in India

Infrastructure

Nuvama, Cushman & Wakefield to float new fund for office assets in India

Premium
Nigerian SWF teams up with two tycoons, PE-style firm to build multipurpose arena

Infrastructure

Nigerian SWF teams up with two tycoons, PE-style firm to build multipurpose arena

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Consumer

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Premium
Outlook 2024: Three trends that may keep housing at the helm of India's realty market

Infrastructure

Outlook 2024: Three trends that may keep housing at the helm of India's realty market

Premium
CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

Infrastructure

CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

Advertisement