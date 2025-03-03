Next Bharat Ventures to invest in 13 startups; Arva Health, CredResolve bag funding

A subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp, Next Bharat Ventures has selected 13 impact-driven startups for investment, while fertility-care startup Arva Health has secured $1 million (Rs 8.7 crore) in early-stage funding, the companies said. Further, artificial intelligence-driven collections platform CredResolve has received $1.1 million in a seed round.



Next Bharat Ventures

Next Bharat Ventures has launched The Why Club, a community designed to support impact entrepreneurs in India, it said in a statement. The initiative brings together 13 startups, with half of the founders being women, selected from the first cohort of Next Bharat's residency program, the company said.

Next Bharat Ventures will offer the startups funding, ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore each. The first cohort of startups is composed entirely of impact entrepreneurs from remote rural areas across tier II and tier III regions in India, the statement said.

The 13 startups are Bahula Naturals, Ekatra, GRDT Farmers, Manikstu Agro, Phasal Bazar, Karghewale, Kadam Haat, Samakhya, Gramshree, Bastar Se Bazaar Tak, Vilfresh, Meira Foods, and Heart in Hills.

Fertility-care startup Arva Health has secured $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by All In Capital. The round also saw participation from iSeed, Bharath Founders Fund, and Galaxy.

Founded by Dipalie Bajaj and Nidhi Panchmal last year, Arva offers expert-led clinics, at-home fertility testing, and advanced treatment services. The company’s flagship clinic in Whitefield, Bengaluru, provides fertility testing, consultations, egg freezing, and in-vitro fertilization, according to a statement.

Since its launch last year, Arva claims to have helped over 4,000 women navigate fertility issues, building a 40,000-member community.

The fresh infusion of funds will help the company launch a network of tech-enabled fertility clinics, beginning in Bengaluru. The company plans to open clinics in 10 locations, including Mumbai and Delhi, by 2027. Additionally, the company intends to expand into men's fertility services and develop a digital platform to offer continuous support for fertility.

The startup has secured $1.1 million in a seed round led by UNLEASH Capital Partners, with participation from CDM Capital. This is UNLEASH Capital’s fourth investment till date, following its investments in Ayekart, CredRight, and LetzRyd.

Founded in August 2023 and headquartered in Gurugram, CredResolve leverages AI to automate recovery workflows, improve borrower communication, and ensure strict compliance with Reserve Bank of India regulations, according to the company's statement.

Currently serving over 20 lenders across banks, fintech, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), CredResolve is eyeing expansion. With an annual recurring revenue of around $1 million, CredResolve aims to triple its revenue next year.

