Neuron Energy, Sports for Life, CloudExtel, others raise funding

Ashwin Shankar, founder, BatteryPool

EV battery makers Neuron Energy and BatteryPool, sports-tech platform Sports for Life, Ayurvedic clinic chain Yuvrit Ayurveda, and plant-based beverage brand Oatey have raised fresh capital.

Mumbai-based Neuron Energy, an EV battery manufacturer, has raised Rs 31 crore ($3.4 million) in a pre-Series B round led by Equanimity Ventures, Rajiv Dadlani Group, Thackersay Family Office, Chona Family Office, and other prominent HNIs.

Advertisement

The capital will be used to expand Neuron’s manufacturing capacity to 3 GWh and establish a fully automated facility in Chakan, Pune, catering to electric four-wheelers and buses. The investment will also support R&D, accelerate domestic growth, and enable the company to broaden its international footprint.

Neuron Energy, which claims to have maintained profitable growth, is aiming to reach Rs 200 crore in revenue this year. It plans to scale to Rs 900 crore in the coming years.

Sports for Life

Advertisement

Sports for Life (SFL), a multi-sport youth development platform, has raised Rs 21.57 crore in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures and Genesia Ventures, with participation from existing investors Roots Ventures and TDV Partners.

The funding will help SFL scale its grassroots sports ecosystem, combining expert coaching, competitive leagues, and technology-driven performance tracking for children across India.

The capital will also be used to expand into new cities, strengthen multi-sport academies, enhance coaching quality, and upgrade its AI-first platform, which offers personalized training insights, match analytics, livestreaming, and safeguarding tools.

Advertisement

The company’s integrated model aims to deliver consistent, high-quality, and safe sports programs for young athletes. It claims to have tripled its revenue over the past year and is adding Pune as a second geography.

Mumbai-based CloudExtel, a full-stack network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider, has raised Rs 200 crore in debt funding from a leading private bank, alongside proportionate follow-on equity contributions from existing investors to support its metro fiber and AI-ready digital infrastructure expansion. The company’s existing investors include Macquarie Capital and Advencap.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate the rollout of CloudExtel’s Data Center Interconnect (DCI) network across Mumbai and other major metro cities. It claims that the network provides high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for telecom operators, enterprises, and data centers.

CloudExtel says that it has deployed 6,500-plus small cells, laid 12,000-plus km of fibre, and provided FTTH access to over 1 million homes.

Advertisement

Pune-based EV startup BatteryPool has raised Rs 8 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Indian Angel Network, Chennai Angels, Keiretsu Forum, and other prominent HNIs.

BatteryPool provides sachet-style, pay-as-you-go models for EV batteries, powered by proprietary hardware and an IoT-connected battery management system. The startup aims to make EV adoption more flexible and accessible across India.

The fresh capital will help BatteryPool scale its battery fleet tenfold over the next 18 months, expanding its presence nationwide and strengthening infrastructure for electric mobility.

Bengaluru-based startup Yuvrit Ayurveda has raised $800,000 in a seed round led by Incubate Fund Asia to expand its modern Ayurvedic clinic chain in India.

The funding will support the launch of new centres in Bengaluru, enhance medical training, help the company implement standardized treatment protocols, hire senior Ayurveda doctors, and promote preventive health and evidence-based Ayurvedic care, the firm said in a release.

Yuvrit Ayurveda says it offers structured, doctor-led outpatient care grounded in classical Kerala Ayurveda, strengthened with modern diagnostics, digital patient tracking, and protocol-driven treatments.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Puroo Soni and Rahul Jhawar, along with chief medical advisor GG Gangadharan, Yuvrit said it has seen early traction with high patient satisfaction and clinic-level economics. The team plans to scale from 14 to over 30 members as new clinics open in 2026.

Oatey, a fast-growing Indian plant-based beverage brand specializing in oat and millet drinks, has raised a seed round with acceleration support from Krystal Ventures Studio.

The company plans to leverage the fresh capital to expand distribution, scale production, and introduce new formats, including 1-litre and PET bottles, while continuing to innovate with functional, high-protein, and fortified beverages.

The company claims to have gained traction across workplaces, cafés, hospitality, foodservice, quick-commerce platforms, and digital retail over the past year.

Share article on Leave Your Comments