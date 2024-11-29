Nazara’s subsidiary acquires gaming agency, creator platform Trinity

Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies

NODWIN Gaming, an entertainment, gaming, and esports company, which is a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd, Friday said it has acquired Trinity Gaming, a gaming agency in a deal valued at Rs 24 crore.

NODWIN will acquire 100% of Trinity's share capital through a combination of a secondary sale and a stock swap. The payment structure includes a cash component of up to Rs 4.8 crore, while the remaining Rs 19.2 crore will be settled through an equity swap involving shares of NODWIN Gaming .

Trinity's founders will continue to lead its operations. Its revenue had halved to Rs 24.4 crore in FY24, according to an exchange notification.

Founded in 2019 by Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, Trinity Gaming primarily operates in India’s gaming influencer ecosystem. It is a creator service provider for Meta and claims to be the only gaming multi-channel network for YouTube in gaming in India. It manages over 1,000 creators from across the country, with partnerships with global brands such as Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

Trinity’s expertise in content creation, digital marketing, and agency activations makes it a valuable addition to NODWIN Gaming's portfolio, enhancing its ability to forge impactful partnerships with gaming creators and brands, the company said in a release.

NODWIN Gaming will expand the portfolio of Trinity to other emerging markets such as Africa, SE Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East across its existing businesses and verticals. It will also merge its Unpaused Talent business with Trinity and have the founders of Trinity lead Unpaused as well.

“Trinity’s deep understanding of India’s gaming creator ecosystem, coupled with their expertise in brand partnerships, agency activations, content creation, and community engagement, will be pivotal in further strengthening our footprint in the region,” said Akshat Rathee, cofounder of NODWIN Gaming.

“This acquisition allows us to offer more holistic solutions to our partners, from content creation to marketing services, while continuing to build a thriving gaming ecosystem in India,” Rathee added.

NODWIN has been on an acquisition spree in the recent past, buying Comic Con in India, German esports and gaming marketing agency Freaks 4U Gaming, West Asia and Turkey-focused marketing agency Publishme, Singapore-based live events firm Branded, and Turkish esports and gaming company Ninja Global.

