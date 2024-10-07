Nayan Tech, Frammer AI, two others raise early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Smart city solutions startup Nayan Tech, ready-to-publish content startup Frammer AI, travel-tech startup Holiday Tribe and beauty tools brand Beauté Secrets raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Nayan Tech, an AI-based startup providing smart city solutions for traffic monitoring, municipal automation, urban infrastructure management, driver behavior monitoring, fleet management and passenger safety, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by BEENEXT and other investors, including We Founder Circle, Venture Catalysts, Lets Venture, and FAAD Capital.

Advertisement

The funds will be utilized to expand Nayan’s AI and IoT-powered solutions business and operations in India as well as internationally, it said in a statement.

Founded by Jayant Ratti, Nayan Tech is an AI-based vision processing company, helping in road safety and traffic monitoring through its dashcam technology. The Nayan Dashcam, integrated with AI capabilities, is designed specifically for fleet management, law enforcement, and smart city applications. These dashcams collect real-time visual data, enabling traffic violation detection, road condition monitoring, and driver behavior analysis.

Advertisement

Frammer AI, founded a little over a year ago by some members of the former management team of NDTV, has announced a $2 million seed round investment from Lumikai.

Frammer AI offers ready-to-publish content for social media.

Frammer was set up by Suparna Singh, ex-CEO and President of NDTV, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, ex-CTPO of NDTV, and Arijit Chatterjee, who was the Chief Strategy Officer at the TV network.

Advertisement

For every video, Frammer delivers a transcript and captions; it identifies the most engaging excerpts and turns them into short videos for different digital platforms. It also creates vertical videos like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, according to the company’s statement.

Frammer will use its funding from Lumikai to expand into the sports and entertainment content segment, increase its tech team to meet the needs of a growing and diverse client list, and invest in data training for its areas of focus.

Holiday Tribe



Travel-tech startup Holiday Tribe has raised Rs 5.4 crore in seed funding. The investment round was led by Powerhouse Ventures and GSF, with participation from investors including Dinesh Agarwal and Dinesh Gulati of India Mart, Murugavel Janakiraman of BharatMatrimony.com, and actor Gaurav Kapur.

Advertisement

The investment will be directed towards strengthening the brand’s tech capabilities, supply network, and brand-building initiatives, the company said in a statement. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Holiday Tribe was founded by ex-MakeMyTrip executives Anshu Sharma and Chirag Goyal in 2023.

The brand offers customizable holiday experiences across destinations, catering to families and friends, couples and honeymooners, adventure-seekers, and those looking to explore newer or unexplored destinations.

Beauté Secrets



Beauté Secrets, a Gurgaon-based beauty tools brand, has raised Rs 1.6 crore from Velocity, a financing platform backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

Advertisement

The company said that the latest infusion will help it expand its operations on quick commerce platforms and add new products to its lineup.

Beauté Secrets was founded by Harnika Aneja in 2010. The Gurgaon-based company offers a range of products across three categories: basic, essential, and premium. It offers a range of beauty tools, from nail clippers to face and foot care products.

While currently focused on online sales, the brand is in discussions with distribution channels and plans to enter premium retail outlets across major cities soon. It also plans to scale operations and expand into new product categories, it said in a statement.

Share article on Leave Your Comments