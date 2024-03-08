Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Premium
Navam Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing startups in frontier technology sectors, has made the first close of its maiden investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The VC firm launched the Navam Venture Fund I last year, and has been investing in sectors such as aerospace, climate-tech, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.