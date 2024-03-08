facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 08 Mar 2024
Premium
Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Navam Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing startups in frontier technology sectors, has made the first close of its maiden investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle.   The VC firm launched the Navam Venture Fund I last year, and has been investing in sectors such as aerospace, climate-tech, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Finance

Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Premium
MENA Digest: Salla gets $130 mn in pre-IPO funding; Arcapita raises $500-mn fund

Finance

MENA Digest: Salla gets $130 mn in pre-IPO funding; Arcapita raises $500-mn fund

BlackRock elevates Maheshwar Nataraj to head India private credit operations

Finance

BlackRock elevates Maheshwar Nataraj to head India private credit operations

HSBC hires Asia head for ultra-HNIs, names insider to lead India family office coverage

Finance

HSBC hires Asia head for ultra-HNIs, names insider to lead India family office coverage

Premium
Eversource firming up game plan for second fund; plans more buyouts, new themes

Finance

Eversource firming up game plan for second fund; plans more buyouts, new themes

Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

Finance

Stonepeak raises $3.3 bn for its first Asia-dedicated infrastructure fund

Advertisement