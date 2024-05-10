MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding activity

Egyptian fintech startups Swypex and MNZL led funding activities in the Middle East and North Africa region,, even as overall deals activity remained bleak this week. The two startups raised seed funding, while the UAE-based Edtech startup SecureMyScholarship raised a bridge round. Startup funding in the MENA region fell sharply in ......