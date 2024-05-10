Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment

Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment

By Reuters

  • 10 May 2024
Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment
Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, managing director and group CEO, Mubadala

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Capital's $3 billion bid for New York-based Fortress Investment Group has cleared a significant U.S. regulatory hurdle after the parties agreed to important concessions, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved Fortress' sale of a majority equity interest to Mubadala, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The approval comes as Mubadala agreed to let Fortress commit to keeping technology and data in the U.S after it earlier pledged to waive day to day control over the investment group, the report said, adding that the concession comes amid Washington's increased focus on protecting US intellectual property.

Advertisement

CFIUS, Mubadala and Fortress did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in May 2023, said it would buy a majority stake in Fortress Investment from SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T.

After the deal is completed, Fortress' management will own a 30% stake, with Mubadala holding the rest.

Advertisement
Mubadala Investment CompanyFortress Investment Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding activity

Finance

MENA Digest: Egyptian startups lead funding activity

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas elevates six lawyers to equity partnership

Finance

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas elevates six lawyers to equity partnership

Pro
New York pension fund raises bet on alternatives in India, and how

Finance

New York pension fund raises bet on alternatives in India, and how

Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment

Finance

Mubadala gets regulatory nod to pick up majority stake in US' Fortress Investment

Pro
Affirma Capital lines up another exit from India portfolio

Finance

Affirma Capital lines up another exit from India portfolio

Premium
JM Financial's Sonia Dasgupta on a stellar FY24 and the ambition for a better FY25

Finance

JM Financial's Sonia Dasgupta on a stellar FY24 and the ambition for a better FY25

Advertisement